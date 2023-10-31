Adviser Investments LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

