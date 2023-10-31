Adviser Investments LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

