Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 446 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

