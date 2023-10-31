Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 335 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 220.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,403,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 25,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 89,610 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,073,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 466.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $57.25.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.