Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $484.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.66 and a 1-year high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

