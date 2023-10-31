Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 430.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

