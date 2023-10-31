Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 292.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

FIDU opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $59.00.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.