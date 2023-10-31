Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $51,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,375,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $304,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

EWY stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

