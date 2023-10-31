Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 121,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

