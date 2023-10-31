Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 520.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 53,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RYT opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

