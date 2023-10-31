Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $465,634,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

ANET stock opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

