Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group stock opened at C$9.92 on Friday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

