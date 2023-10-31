Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

AKBA stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.25% and a negative return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

