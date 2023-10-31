Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1’s (NASDAQ:ALCYU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1’s (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 1st. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

Shares of ALCYU opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCYU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the second quarter worth $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

