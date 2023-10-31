Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,245,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.