Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASTL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,052. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $732.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

