Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $186.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

