Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alithya Group Trading Up 0.7 %

ALYA stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

Alithya Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

