Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Alithya Group Trading Up 0.7 %
ALYA stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
