Alkami Technology (ALKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

