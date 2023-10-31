All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

