Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

