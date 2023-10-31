Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.39.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
