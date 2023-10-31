AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

