AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

