Altisource Asset Management Co. Announces — Dividend of $70.00 (NYSE:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 70.00 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78.

Altisource Asset Management shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 2.42857145 split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

