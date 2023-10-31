Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

