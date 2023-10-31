Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Up 10.6% in October

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Alvotech Stock Performance

ALVOW stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

