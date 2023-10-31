Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

