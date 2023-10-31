American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $52.77 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 263,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

