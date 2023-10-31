Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.83.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.97. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.28. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

