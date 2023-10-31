Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $18.20-$18.80 EPS.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.19 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.97.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

