Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.58

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 499055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,417.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,388,973. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $187,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,479,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,427,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

