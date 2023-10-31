Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 259.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 736.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $169,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $169,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,759. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

