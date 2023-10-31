Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Target Price at $109.75

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $882.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

