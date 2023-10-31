Analyzing Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Harbour Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.75 $173.15 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 1.78 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harbour Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Harbour Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A -8.90% -4.77% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Hammerhead Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

