Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 57,210 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 79,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

