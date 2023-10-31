Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,115 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $603.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

