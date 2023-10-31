Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,076. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

