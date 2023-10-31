AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

AU stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,596 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

