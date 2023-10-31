Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $54.03, but opened at $55.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 567,090 shares changing hands.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

