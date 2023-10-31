Ankr Market Cap Reaches $227.39 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $227.39 million and $17.75 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,517.43 or 0.99991186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006799 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02289573 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $17,160,512.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

