Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,797 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after buying an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $204.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.