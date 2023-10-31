Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BRP Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BRP Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BRP Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BRP opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $6,037,026.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $6,037,026.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $1,533,706.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,278 shares of company stock worth $20,097,933 in the last three months. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

