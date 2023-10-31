Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,900 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.