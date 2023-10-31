Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Intuit by 49.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $487.50 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

