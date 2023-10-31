Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,166 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 613.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.