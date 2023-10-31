Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

FAAR stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

