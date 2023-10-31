Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

