Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

