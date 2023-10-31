Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

