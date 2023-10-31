Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

